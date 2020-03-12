It’s estimated Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Newton on Saturday drew more than 500,000 people. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Organizers have made the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the 2020 event ‘until further notice’

The annual Surrey Vaisakhi Parade has been cancelled for 2020.

The organizers of the event, which was scheduled for April 25, have made the “difficult decision” to cancel the 2020 event “until further notice or a significant change in the transmission of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.”

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, March 11, 2020

READ ALSO: Cancelled, postponed Surrey events due to coronavirus outbreak, March 11, 2020

Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, the organizers, have been “closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in our region,” according to a release Thursday (March 12).

“Today’s decision follows days of extensive consultation with health officials, regionally and provincially, including the Fraser Health Authority, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the BC Provincial Ministry of Health, and discussions with organizers of other Vaisakhi celebrations around the region. The executive of the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar made the determination that the best and safest way to proceed under the circumstances, is to cancel the 2020 event.”

The release adds that the health and safety of the public is “the highest priority and consideration for the organization.”

The Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, which is the largest outside of India, attracts more than 500,000 people annually. The parade is a celebration of the birth of the Sikh faith.

Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that she’s received a lot of questions lately about small- and large-scale events. She said there’s a risk-assessment process in place to determine if events are viable.

“It’s a guidance that helps us look at who’s coming, is it indoors, is it outdoors, what are the things that increase the risk, but also what are the things that organizers of mass gatherings can do to help reduce the risk of participants,” she said. “That can be anything from encouraging and supporting people not to come if they’re sick; things like refunds or deferring payment, encouraging people and giving them the ability to clean their hands regularly, to allow space if things are outdoors.

“For example, it’s much easier and much less risk than indoors.”

She also mentioned that not having “communal meals” would be helpful.

“There’s a whole host of things we can do to reduce risk and still allow these important gatherings to happen.”

The cancellation comes just two days after Health Minister Adrian Dix told the Now-Leader that it was too early to determine whether the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade should be cancelled or not.

READ ALSO: Too early to decide on Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancellation despite COVID-19 outbreak: Dix, March 11, 2020

“It’s a little distance away,” Dix said Tuesday. “But the same applies here that we have a risk-assessment model that can be applied to every event, and we’re hoping event organizers in circumstances like that engage with health authorities to make decisions in the best interest of all the people that might go and the whole community,” said Dix.

For the latest stories on COVID-19 and coronavirus, visit surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19
Next story
Group helping Metro Vancouver homeless announces pandemic preparations

Just Posted

Cash helps Pitt Meadows fight wildfires

$25,000 from B.C.-wide resiliency program

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Foundry opens its doors in Maple Ridge

One-stop mental health shop for youth

Maple Ridge skater wins two silvers at Special Olympic Nationals

Jordyn Flamma, 20, designs and makes her own costumes to match her song choices

More men die from opioids than women: A Maple Ridge teacher asked why

Dale Hardy and his Social Justice 12 class completed study on why more men than women die from opioids

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Organizers have made the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the 2020 event ‘until further notice’

Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Group helping Metro Vancouver homeless announces pandemic preparations

The organization’s six-phase pandemic plan was created in 2009 as a response to the H1N1 flu outbreak

‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Canada has recorded a single death among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Soap and hot water in short supply for Lower Mainland homeless during coronavirus outbreak

Local non-profits are giving out hand wipes and sanitizer

Most Read