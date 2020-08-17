The Brunette exit from Highway 1 westbound is blocked hours after a serious crash sent two people to hospital on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (DriveBC)

Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

RCMP are looking for footage of the crash

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for dash cam footage after single-vehicle crash left two people in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries around 11 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 16).

Mounties said the crash took place when a black Dodge pickup truck lost control on the westbound offramp to Highway 1 on Brunette Avenue. Police said the truck rolled onto the eastbound ramp, leading to an eight-hour closure of the entire overpass.

A 30-year-old Surrey woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver, a 34-year-old man from Anmore, is also in hospital but expected to make a full recovery.

Mounties said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and that drugs or alcohol have not been ruled out.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information or video footage is asked to call RCMP at 604-945-1550, citing file no. 2020-21967.

