Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey’s top cop slams city budget that funds new police force, but not more officers

Surrey’s 2020 budget doesn’t allow for additional police for the second year in a row

Surrey RCMP’s top cop Dwayne McDonald says Surrey’s budget approved Monday night will have a “detrimental effect” on policing “and on the health and wellness of our members and municipal support staff.”

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald noted the city’s 2020 budget doesn’t allow for additional police for the second year in a row.

“The City of Surrey previously denied my request for 12 additional officers for 2019 and it was made clear to me that any additional requests for police resources would not be entertained while the city is petitioning the province for a municipal police force,” McDonald said. “As our staffing levels remain stagnant and Surrey’s population increases, demand for our police service continues to grow.”

READ ALSO: ‘A disaster’: Surrey council OKs budget despite deemed ‘risk’ to public safety

McDonald, who has typically been reserved in his public response to the city’s plan to replace the Surrey RCMP with a city police force, noted that the Surrey RCMP has experienced a three per cent increase in calls for service in 2019, and a 3.6 per cent increase in files. The impact of these increases, he says, means the Mounties are dealing with an average of 463 more calls per months and 585 more files each month.

“This disparity between resources and calls for service means we will have to review the services we provide. Unfortunately, this may necessitate the redeployment of personnel from proactive and community based programs, which we know have a positive impact on crime prevention, to our essential service, frontline policing.”

At Surrey council’s inaugural meeting on Nov. 5th, 2018 it served notice to the provincial and federal governments it is ending its contract with the RCMP – which has policed these parts since May 1, 1951 – to set up its own force.

Wally Oppal, a former B.C. attorney general, is heading the provincial team tasked with overseeing the transition from the Surrey RCMP to a new city force after the NDP government gave the city approval to establish its own police force in August.

“The fundamental issue for us is to make sure the people of Surrey have a policing system that leaves them safe and secure,” Oppal told the Now-Leader in November. “During the transition period we want to make sure nothing falls between the cracks.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum could not be immediately reached for comment.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men
Next story
Superstore site of Maple Ridge police Cram A Cruiser campaign

Just Posted

Superstore site of Maple Ridge police Cram A Cruiser campaign

Ridge Meadows RCMP asking for some spare change, groceries

OUTLOOK 2019: Industrial site up for discussion in Hammond

Interfor closing 11-hectare sawmill operation

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society fill in the gaps

Helps people and families struggling during Yuletide

Glow Maple Ridge will leave you with a warm feeling

Month of events in downtown Memorial Peace Park

Police converge on Royal Crescent modular housing complex in Maple Ridge

Incident has been resolved, said operator

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Surrey’s top cop slams city budget that funds new police force, but not more officers

Surrey’s 2020 budget doesn’t allow for additional police for the second year in a row

Kater suspends operations in Vancouver, hopes to launch as ‘best version’ of ride-hailing

There is no date set for when the first-ride hailing service will be able to start in B.C.

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Most Read