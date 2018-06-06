Surveillance footage captures suspects in Gavin Grewal murder

Man killed last December had links to Lower Mainland gang conflict, police say

Two men believed to be linked to the December 2017 killing of Gavinder Grewal were captured on surveillance video.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified two vehicles and two men believed to be associated to the murder of Gavinder (Gavin) Grewal, who had strong links to Abbotsford gang activity.

Grewal, 30, was found dead in his North Vancouver apartment on Dec. 23, 2017, and police say his death was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jung said surveillance footage has identified two vehicles believe to be linked to the killing. One is a 2003-2008 dark-coloured Lexus RX350 and the other is a 2016-2018 black Nissan Titan.

IHIT also gathered footage that showed two people in the Nissan Titan. One is described as a South Asian man approximately 20 to 25 years old and wearing a black jacket and a white shirt.

The other is described as South Asian, 25 to 30 years old, with a beard and wearing a toque and a dark jacket.

“We are asking the public’s help in identifying these two males or anyone associated to the Lexus RX350 or the Nissan Titan,” Jang said.

“There are people who have information about what happened to Mr. Grewal. We urge anyone with information to please come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

GAVIN GREWAL

Grewal is well-known to police, particularly in Abbotsford, where his funeral was held.

He and two others – Sandeep Sidhu and Jimi Sandhu – were the subject of a public warning from the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) in March 2015.

At that time, the APD warned that the men were part of an ongoing gang battle in the area – then known as the Townline Hill conflict – and were immersed in a “criminal lifestyle that includes violence, drugs and weapons.”

Police warned that the trio posed a risk of “significant harm to the safety of the community and anyone who may associate with them.”

Grewal was identified by Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rich, in an interview with the Abbotsford News in September 2015, as the leader of one of two gangs battling for drug territory in Abbotsford. Sidhu and Sandhu were identified by Rich as the leaders of the other gang.

Grewal was also one of two men charged in June 2016 with the 2010 shooting death of Mandy Johnson of Langley. Johnson, 22, was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Abbotsford.

The other man charged, Jason Himpfen, is currently on trial for second-degree murder.

This is a stock image of a Lexus RX350.