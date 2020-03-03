Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen by family on Feb. 23, 2020 in her New Westminster home. (RCMP handout)

Surveillance footage shows missing New Westminster mom in Queensborough

Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen Feb. 24 in New Westminster

Major crimes investigators have released new surveillance footage of Nirla Sharma, 44, who mysteriously disappeared in the early hours from her New Westminster home last month.

The video, released Tuesday, shows Sharma walking alone in the Queensborough Landing business area at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Police are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving over the Queensborough bridge between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. that day to contact investigators, Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

Sharma was last seen in her home in Queensborough area at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23. She did not show up at her workplace in Burnaby that morning. Since her disappearance, police and search and rescue have scoured the area.

“As the days go by, we become more and more concerned for her well-being,” Scott said.

Sharma is described as south Asian, roughly 5’3” with a slim build and weighing about 138 pounds. She has short, black hair and brown eyes.

ALSO READ: Husband of missing New Westminster woman was charged with threatening wife last month

Sharma also has a tattoo on her left arm, of an OM symbol, and another tattoo of a crown on her right wrist, as well as a rose on her tailbone and a design on her left ankle.

She was last seen wearing a pink pajama set, but may be wearing a black jacket with a hood and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

ALSO READ: New Westminster woman’s ‘out of character’ disappearance probed by police

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Missing woman

