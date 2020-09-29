A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, September 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A new survey finds many doctors fear they won’t have enough of the flu vaccine to meet demand.The Canadian Medical Association says more than 86 per cent of 1,459 respondents say they worry influenza season will put additional strain on the health-care system. Of those who offer the flu vaccine, half say they won’t have enough doses to meet demand and 85 per cent said the system needs more capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

A new survey finds many doctors fear they won’t have enough of the flu vaccine to meet demand.

The Canadian Medical Association says more than 86 per cent of 1,459 respondents say they worry influenza season will put additional strain on the health-care system.

Of those who offer the flu vaccine, half say they won’t have enough doses to meet demand and 85 per cent said the system needs more capacity.

The survey, conducted Aug. 19 to 24, also found 54 per cent of respondents still face challenges trying to acquire personal protective equipment.

The survey found 68 per cent worry suppliers won’t have enough PPE, 62 per cent expect orders to be delayed, and more than half worry global demand will hinder supply.

Nevertheless, three quarters of those asked believe the health-care system is better prepared with COVID-19 resurgences than during the first wave.

Canadian health officials have said that additional flu vaccines have been ordered this year to meet expected demand.

Earlier this month, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokeswoman told The Canadian Press the agency ordered 13 million doses of the flu vaccine compared with 11.2 million last year.

CMA president Dr. Ann Collins said influenza immunization “is more important than ever this year.”

“We need to avoid a possible twin epidemic of flu and COVID-19 as it can be devastating to patients and our ability to sustain health care delivery,” Collins said Tuesday in a release.

“We need to focus on greater funding and resourcing of public health to support mass vaccination efforts.”

She also called it “imperative” that governments ensure front-line workers are protected with PPE as COVID019 surges in many parts of Canada.

ALSO READ: Quebec raises alert levels in large cities, Ontario declares second COVID-19 wave

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusflu seasonvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures
Next story
B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Just Posted

Racist, homophobic graffiti prominent in downtown Maple Ridge

City councillors up late removing hateful message

Local theatre still struggling under COVID-19

How long can show go on for Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows’ cinemas?

LETTER: B.C. Parks need to be a priority in the upcoming election

Maple Ridge writer feels a more effort must be dedicated to preserving and upkeeping parks

13 productions shooting in Maple Ridge this month alone

Maple Ridge was one of the first Lower Mainland municipalities to welcome back film crews

ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers help in the kitchen during a pandemic

COVID-19 has more people at home and spending time in the kitchen

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures

Proportion of Canadians not following safety measures has dropped by 3 per cent in the past two weeks

Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

Immigration, the top population driver, decreased due to the pandemic

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Most Read