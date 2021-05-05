Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Suspect accused of ‘abhorrent’ assaults at Surrey SkyTrain stations

Transit Police say assaults were on April 9, 14 and 17

Benjamin James McBeath, 44, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of assault by choking and two counts of assault connected to three separate assaults along Surrey’s SkyTrain line.

Sergeant Clint Hampton, of the Transit Police, called the crimes McBeath is accused of committing “completely abhorrent.”

Hampton said that on April 9, at about 8 p.m., a suspect entered Surrey Central SkyTrain Station and “allegedly, purposefully without provocation” body-checked a SkyTrain Attendant. On April 14, at 4:35 p.m., he said, a similar incident occurred.

“The suspect followed the victim off the SkyTrain at Scott Road SkyTrain Station. While the victim stood at the Compass Vending Machine, the suspect allegedly ran toward and violently body checked the unsuspecting victim so hard that he was thrown to the ground,” Hampton reported.

READ ALSO UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody after Surrey shooting

READ ALSO: Violent crime drops by 11% in Surrey, RCMP says

The third and most recent was at about 7:55 p.m. on April 17, where a man was allegedly shoulder-checked at Gateway SkyTrain Station. Hampton said the suspect then tried to start a fight with the victim, repeatedly goading him to “hit me” while his the victim’s chest.

“When the victim and his girlfriend tried to leave, the suspect blocked their path. The victim’s girlfriend was able to call 911. Fearful for his safety, the victim did his best to run from the suspect but was pulled back as the suspect grabbed his backpack,” Hampton said. “A security guard from an adjacent building tried to assist the victim, but the suspect was allegedly able to wrap his arm around the victim’s neck, choking him until he lost consciousness. The suspect then fled the area. Thankfully, the victim sustained only minor physical injuries.”

Hampton said the level of violence in this latest attack – against a complete stranger and for no apparent reason – is of “particular concern” and that such traumatic events can have a “lasting negative psychological impact on any person.”

Transit Police ask anyone who sees or experiences anything that makes them feel unsafe or worried for the safety of others to contact them by texting, “directly and discreetly,” at 87.77.77 or by calling 604-515-8300.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

crimepublic transitSkyTrainSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites spotted across Metro Vancouver skies
Next story
‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident

Just Posted

Chameleon Cafe, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., has a permanent street-side patio. (Black Press files)
Chamber of Commerce wants Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to move barriers to patios

Chamber president says struggling restaurants, bars and cafes don’t need additional red tape

Ken Dockendorf is president of the BC High School Boys Basketball Association. (THE NEWS files)
Administrators vote to change BC school sports governance

Maple Ridge coach says athletes won’t notice a change next season

Matt Trulsen of Maple Ridge went on from the PJHL to excel in junior college hockey in the U.S. (Dakota College at Bottineau/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge goaltender excels in U.S. junior college

Matt Trulsen, brother of the late Noah, calls community support ‘amazing’

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Industry very cautious when filming, Pitt Meadows woman argues

Women in film and TV sector lays out the COVID precautions, in response to a previous letter writer

(File photo)
Child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, <ins>making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019</ins>), was chosen in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

Low tide offered plenty of space for people to relax on White Rock's beach Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
City of White Rock asking outside visitors to stay away

South Surrey residents encouraged to visit, while others urged to stick close to home

(File photo)
B.C. child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is now under investigation from the Vancouver Police Department following sexual misconduct allegations. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vancouver police investigating sexual misconduct claims against Canucks’ Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford native remains on leave with the Vancouver Canucks following recent allegations

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Suspect accused of ‘abhorrent’ assaults at Surrey SkyTrain stations

Transit Police say assaults were on April 9, 14 and 17

Most Read