Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

A Maple Ridge man is accused of crashing into a police vehicle, injuring a Uniform Gang Enforcement Team officer, after police stopped a “suspicious vehicle” at 160th Street and 104th Avenue in Guildford last Saturday night.

James Richardson, 51, is charged with committing assault to cause bodily harm to a police officer, operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm, driving while prohibited, and operating a conveyance that was in an accident and did fail to stop and remain and offer assistance.”

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny, of the Combined Special Enforcement Team, said the injured officer, seconded from the Abbotsford Police, sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home.

“The vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the area with both vehicles sustaining damages,” she said. “It is alleged the driver accelerated towards the police, struck struck the police vehicle and injured the UGET member in the process.”

This was on April 11.

Winpenny said the suspect and his vehicle were located in Coquitlam and “shortly thereafter, the driver was arrested without incident.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey