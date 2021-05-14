Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at a family in a Richmond drive-through on May 1. (Benjamin Wong/Screen grab)

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at a family in a Richmond drive-through on May 1. (Benjamin Wong/Screen grab)

Suspect at large in racist tirade at Richmond drive-thru, says RCMP

The Caucasian man was recorded May 1 yelling anti-Asian slurs at a Richmond family in the lineup

“Do you know this man?”

Police are asking the public, in hopes of identifying a suspect who allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at a family in a Richmond drive-through May 1.

The hate incident was captured by the dash cam of a Burger King customer, Benjamin Wong, who asked the man to leave then was also targeted.

In the video, the suspect is heard cursing members of the family who were seated in their SUV and threatening to kill Wong.

Investigators learned of the incident two days later, said Cpl. Ian Henderson.

RELATED: ‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

“The time delay in reporting this matter has caused some delay in the progress of this investigation,” Henderson said, concerning the case.

“We need people to call us immediately, before posting a video of hate crimes or hate incidents online, to conduct a fulsome investigation.”

Mounties are giving the suspect involved the option to come forward.

He is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-6-inches tall with a heavy build, short grey hair and a partial beard.

Those who know the suspect’s identity or witnessed the incident are asked to call RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

READ ALSO: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver, police say


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

racismRCMP

Previous story
Last day to take TransLink’s planning survey
Next story
Surrey Police recruitment not distracting cops from shootings, Farnworth says

Just Posted

A photo of Telosky Stadium from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives. (Special to The News)
Telosky Stadium opened in Haney on this day in 1950

Maple Ridge Museum and Archives marks special day in local sporting history

Transport 2050 is TransLink’s largest ever public engagement. (TransLink, Special to The News)
Last day to take TransLink’s planning survey

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents can have a say in Transport 2050

Work is expected to take place from the beginning of the week of May 17 until mid-July. (File photo)
Transportation infrastructure getting improvements in Pitt Meadows

2021 capitol works program will see traffic calming and accessibility improvements

Maple Ridge vape store owner is fighting back against negative comments from city council about his industry. (Vape360 photo)
LETTER: Store owner critical of Maple Ridge mayor and council limit on new vape stores

City would be better to tackle bigger social ills, letter writer says

Maple Ridge’s Johanne Bolduc, a self-proclaimed bird lover, shared a picture of a Kingfisher and its prey that she spotted Tuesday along the dikes in Pitt Meadows – along the North Alouette River. She labelling her photo “Great Catch.” It was a great catch for the bird and Bolduc. Kingfishers are known to be very timid of people, so getting a picture of the majestic bird, she said, tends to be difficult and uncommon. Send us your photo showing how you view this community, email to: editor@mapleridgenews.com. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fine-feathered friend motivates Maple Ridge bird lover to learn more

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mike Farnworth, pre-pandemic. (File photo)
Surrey Police recruitment not distracting cops from shootings, Farnworth says

‘That’s simply not the case,’ Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told the Now-Leader on Friday

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

RCMP officers stand near a body covered with a tarp in the parking lot of a shopping complex after one person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Man, 23, killed in latest Lower Mainland shooting had gang ties: IHIT

Jaskeert Kalkat was one of the three people hit by gunfire at Market Crossing mall at around 8:30 p.m.

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Most Read