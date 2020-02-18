File photo

Suspect in Surrey forcible confinement arrested in Toronto

Constable Richard Wright, of the Surrey RCMP, said William Daniels-Sey was arrested on Feb. 16

A suspect wanted in a Surrey forcible confinement case has been arrested by the Toronto Police Service.

William Daniels-Sey, 21, was the subject of a Sept. 25, 2019 Surrey RCMP press release after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held pending a court appearance.

Constable Richard Wright, of the Surrey RCMP, said Daniels-Sey was arrested on Feb. 16.

This stems from allegations a man was held against his will inside a vehicle and assaulted on July 2, 2019.

Two other suspects, Hashi Jama Jama, 22, and Hassan Shakib, 25, turned themselves in last October and were subsequently released pending court appearances.

Jama is charged with forcible confinement, robbery and assault and Shakib is charged with forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence, and robbery.

