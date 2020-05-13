(File photo)

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Transit police said a man who allegedly assaulted a woman Vancouver bus has died of an apparent drug overdose.

The incident took place on April 15 when the man allegedly assaulted a woman when she defended two Asian women wearing masks on the bus, pulling out some of her hair as well as leaving her with bruises.

Police initially issued a press release looking for the man on Tuesday, and by Wednesday the man had been identified as a 48-year-old man of no fixed address who had died of an apparent drug overdose one week after the alleged assault. Police said he was well known to them.

This attack is one of a series of assaults and racist comments against Asian people in Metro Vancouver since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as police said they have seen an increase in anti-Asian sentiment in the region.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

READ MORE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceTransit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam
Next story
‘White Rock is closed to visitors this weekend’ – city council

Just Posted

Adoptions skyrocket, emergency boarders up at Maple Ridge SPCA

Branch manager Krista Shaw concerned about the drop in donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Shelter space expanded at Ridge Meadows Ministries to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Salvation Army is not creating new spaces rather alleviating crowding

Maple Ridge dentist develops project to virtually meet patients

P2PDentist is a secure patient-to-dentist program that provides tools required for dentists

Suspected predators have Albion and Whonnock on guard

Two suspicious incidents reported in east Maple Ridge neighbourhoods have residents alarmed

Registration open for Maple Ridge ‘Town Hall’ on businesses reopening

Event is an opportunity to answer questions businesses may have about reopening

B.C. tackles dormant oil and gas wells for COVID-19 industry jobs

Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

‘White Rock is closed to visitors this weekend’ – city council

Extra policing, bylaw officers mulled in light of COVID-19 infractions over Mother’s Day weekend

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

Most Read