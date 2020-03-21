Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Suspected human bones found on rural property in Abbotsford

Investigation in early stages, police say

Police are investigating after bones that are suspected to be human were found on a rural Abbotsford property on Thursday morning.

Abbotsford Police Const. Jody Thomas said police were called to the 32200 block of King Road – just east of Clearbrook Road – at 11:45 a.m.

She said the investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be available as further forensic work is complete.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers, members of the forensic identification unit, major crime detectives and the BC Coroners Services were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

ALSO READ: Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

ALSO READ: RCMP ask for help identifying male remains found in North Burnaby forest

abbotsfordPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services encourages Maple Ridge to continue donating
Next story
More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

Just Posted

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

LETTER: Questioning reason why candidates run for Liberal nod

Reader wonders why former Maple Ridge councillor and a former MP are running for provincial politics

Canadian Blood Services encourages Maple Ridge to continue donating

Clinics with open appointments take place on April 3 and 17, as well as May 1 and 15.

Ridge Meadows trying to help find friendly Maggie

Dog stolen in Pitt Meadows but is pregnant

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Toilet paper se-seller spotted in Costco parking lot ‘meant no wrong by it’

Woman was photographed selling from SUV

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Suspected human bones found on rural property in Abbotsford

Investigation in early stages, police say

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

Most Read