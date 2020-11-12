RCMP say this man entered Langley Secondary during parent teacher night and made off with a laptop and a coffee maker. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Suspected Lower Mainland school thief uses parent teacher night as cover

Langley RCMP are also looking for leads in two other cases

Langley RCMP say a thief used the cover of parent-teacher night at Langley Secondary to make off with a laptop and coffee machine in October.

The man allegedly entered LSS on the evening of Oct. 21 while parent teacher interviews were underway.

He made off with a Dell Latitude 3180 laptop, a disk reader, and a Keurig coffee machine, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, with brown hair, a brown beard, a medium build, and standing about 5’10” and weighting 180 pounds. He was 30 to 40 years old and was wearing a blue ball cap, a blue T-shirt, jeans, a black coat, and white running shoes.

Local Mounties are also looking for help with a couple of other investigations.

READ MORE: Police dog finds hit and run driver hiding in Langley bushes

A man allegedly stole various items from a North Langley 7-Eleven and then returned them to the store for cash.

He was seen leaving in a newer white Nissan Altima.

RCMP are also looking for a stolen Suzuki dirt bike, taken sometime between the end of October and the beginning of November from a Willoughby home.

If anyone recognizes the suspects in the surveillance images or has seen the missing dirt bike, they are asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to give CrimeStoppers an anonymous tip, call 1-877-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Police are looking for this stolen dirtbike. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Police are looking for this stolen dirtbike. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

