The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

RCMP are reminding the public that the spooky season is now over until next year, after a suspicious clown was spotted walking through 108 Mile Ranch on Tuesday.

“The clown was wearing a suit with polka dots and red, fluffy cotton balls attached to it,” according to 100 Mile House Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

Police received the report from someone who said the clown didn’t respond when they stopped to ask the person if they were okay.

“Other area neighbours heard about the incident and were out patrolling as well, but no one else came into contact with the person in the clown suit.”

RCMP report that the clown had no red balloons and did not talk about how we all float down here. The investigation is concluded, hopefully, according to Nielsen.

“While we do admire the commitment of this particular clown, 100 Mile House RCMP notes that Halloween is over, folks.”

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

