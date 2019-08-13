Facebook user Rainer Mans posted this photo of meat found on the lower trail in Watershed Park to the North Delta Community Corner group on July 29, 2019. The incident was the second of four reported to Delta police at about the same location in the park between July 17 and Aug. 7. (Rainer Mans/Facebook photo)

‘Suspicious’ meat left in North Delta park prompts police warning

Meat has been dumped near the 63rd Avenue trail entrance four times in the last 30 days

Delta police are warning dog owners to be mindful while walking their pets in Watershed Park following several reports over the last month of suspicious meat being found near one of the trail entrances.

So far this summer police have been contacted four times (July 17, July 28, Aug. 1 and Aug. 7) regarding suspicious meat being left in the park near the trail entrance by 63rd Avenue. Typically the meat — about 7-10 pounds of it cut into large 2-3 inch chunks — has been left just off the trail.

After the first report, officers stepped up patrols in the park area, as did volunteers from the DPD’s North Delta community police office.

Police say it’s unclear to what end the meat has been left in the park or whether the meat has been contaminated with any dangerous substances, as some have suggested.

“As this has been continuing throughout the summer, Delta police are now taking the step of sending some of the meat samples off for analysis,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release, noting the testing may take some time to complete.

“We understand that many dog owners in the community are concerned about this ongoing issue,” Leykauf said. “Many of our officers are dog owners too, and so despite this testing being complicated to arrange, they wanted to make sure they’re doing everything they can to ensure the safety of dogs here in Delta.”

In the meantime, Leykauf encourages dog owners to keep their dogs leashed in Watershed Park and to be mindful of anything their dog may be sniffing or eating on or near the trails in the park.


