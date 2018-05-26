Suspicious vehicle fire closes Harris Rd.

An Air One helicopter was circling the scene.

  • May. 26, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP closed Harris Road for about 90 minutes late Friday an a helicopter was circling the area after a suspicious vehicle fire in the parking lot at Silver Bridge.

The vehicle fire occurred at around 10:30 p.m. The call came in at first as just a vehicle fire, but according to reports, others said they heard gunshots and an explosion.

A biking event planned for the area on Saturday may require a route change.

A biking event planned for the area on Saturday may require a route change.

• More to follow.

