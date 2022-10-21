A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SUV plows into Lower Mainland home

Emergency crews were deployed Friday night to Fort Langley after a single-vehicle crash

An SUV plowed through a fence and into a Fort Langley home Friday night.

No one was believed to be injured, but witnesses report seeing the driver being taken into custody.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. in the area of St. Andrew’s Avenue and Hudson Bay Street.

The SUV took out several sections of fence, and came to rest about halfway inside the one-storey home.

Langley RCMP and Township of Langley fire crews were reportedly on scene.

.

• More details as they come available
.
IN TODAY’S NEWS: IHIT investigates fatal shooting in Langley
and
Hey, Elton John, can you give Shannon a wave in the fourth row?
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashfirefightersFort LangleyPolice

 

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pitt Meadows puts their emergency preparedness to the test

Just Posted

The free emergency training exercise will be held at South Bonson Community Centre on Saturday, Nov. 5. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows puts their emergency preparedness to the test

Albion Elementary vice-principal Barry Henderson, is pied in the face by one of the top fundraiser for the school’s Terry Fox Run. (Christina Holland/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Principal pied in Maple Ridge – for a good cause

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is hoping that this two-day soccer camp for cerebral palsy athletes becomes an annual event. (Ridge Meadows Soccer Club/The News)
Soccer camp for cerebral palsy athletes coming to Maple Ridge

In past years, before the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds attended the Return of the Salmon event in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Welcome the Return of the Salmon in Maple Ridge on Sunday