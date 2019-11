Maple Ridge firefighters help out after vehicle drove into clinic Wednesday night at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Contributed) Maple Ridge firefighters help out after vehicle drove into clinic Wednesday night at Ridge Meadows Hospital. Contributed

An out-of-control vehicle smashed into a window and wall of the Care Life Building at Ridge Meadows Hospital late Wednesday.

The vehicle went from the parking lot into one of the windows of the building, located next to the hospital in Maple Ridge off Laity Street, at around 10:15 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

• More to follow.



