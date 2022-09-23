Svendsen running for council with Maple Ridge First slate

Maple Ridge city council incumbent Ryan Svendsen has announced that he will be running for re-election as part of the Maple Ridge First Team.

“I am very proud of the work we completed last term,” said Svendsen, “and am excited about the work we can complete next term.”

The team is headed by incumbent mayor Mike Morden, and includes incumbent councillors Chelsa Meadus and Judy Dueck.

“The four of us make a strong, diverse team,” said Svendsen. “We each bring different skills to the council table, and know how to work as a team.”

Svendsen said he, wife Amanda, and their two young daughters are proud to call Maple Ridge city centre home. Svendsen has worked as a firefighter in the Lower Mainland for 19 years, and has served on Maple Ridge city council since his election in 2018. As a lifelong Maple Ridge citizen, Svendsen said he is passionate about seeing the city reach its full potential.

As chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission, he wants to continue getting Maple Ridge caught up in the areas of recreation and infrastructure.

“We’ve done great work recruiting some very talented peopled into the municipality, and specifically to the Parks and Recreation Department,” he said. “On the heels of a nearly completed Parks and Recreation master plan, and with proper governance support, I believe we can deliver exceptional results in new pools, ice sheets, and other essential infrastructure this coming term.

“As a father with a young family, a priority for me is community amenities. Last term, we built a new fire hall, six new parks, five new playgrounds, five new sports courts, two new water play features, and a new community centre.”

Svendsen said he intends to invest in recreation for all, including more parks and green spaces, more sports fields and ice sheets, and an aquatic centre.

“Moving forward, I want to focus on continuing to deliver these types of amenities for our community, along with adding to the commercial tax base with more shopping opportunities,” he said. “I’m incredibly excited about the new two million square foot mall and mixed-use tower development at Haney Place.”

The election will be held on Oct. 15.