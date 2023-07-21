Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift’s Canadian fans were left heartbroken and confused this week as they tried to understand why the pop superstar seems prepared to skip their country on her Eras Tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV

Hours-long waits at Canada-U.S. border for Swifties, Blue Jays fans

Taylor Swift concert, Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners games both happening same weekend

Fans of both Taylor Swift and baseball have at least one thing in common this Friday afternoon (July 21), as they are both stuck in traffic at Canada-U.S. border crossings, attempting to make it to Seattle, Wash. for their respective weekend plans.

Taylor Swift will be headlining Lumen Field in Seattle this Saturday and Sunday night, with many B.C. swifties taking the opportunity to cross the border and see the singer live, as no Canadian dates have been announced yet. Baseball fans are also heading to the same city to catch the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners games, which are starting tonight.

In other words, it’s a big weekend in Seattle and the borders are definitely seeing the result of that.

Peace Arch Border crossing at Douglas live cam shows heavy traffic as many vehicles wait to cross into U.S. (screenshot)

Peace Arch Border crossing at Douglas live cam shows heavy traffic as many vehicles wait to cross into U.S. (screenshot)

Both groups took to social media to share their experiences, many waiting more than two hours to cross the border.

Local swifties who got a head start on their weekend plans of seeing Taylor Swift live at Lumen Field in the Seattle stop of The Eras Tour got hit with backed-up traffic, with some taking to Twitter with their experiences. The musical fans are not the only ones crossing the border, however.

Concerts seattle Surrey white rock

