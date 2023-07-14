Swimmers can again dive into Whonnock Lake in Maple Ridge

Lake had been closed due to high E. coli counts, which are now back within Fraser Health guidelines

Whonnock Lake has re-opened to swimmers, just in time for hot weather. (The News files)

Just in time for a weekend of hot weather, Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake has reopened for swimming.

The City of Maple Ridge reports that the E.coli bacteria count is now within safe guidelines.

The lake was closed for about one week, after water quality tests showed E.coli counts that exceeded parameters from Fraser Health.

Possible causes for this high count of fecal indicator bacteria range from algae blooms, excrement from geese, and even pet waste.

The lake is now safe, and the waterfront park there has been consistently upgraded by city hall each year, so it has a dock, picnic areas, a playground, beach volleyball and washroom facilities.

The forecast from Accuweather.com calls for a high of 30 C on Saturday, with some cloudy conditions, and 27 C on Sunday. Monday will offer a reprieve from the heat, with soaking showers in the morning, and highs to 22 C.