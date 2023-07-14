Whonnock Lake has re-opened to swimmers, just in time for hot weather. (The News files)

Whonnock Lake has re-opened to swimmers, just in time for hot weather. (The News files)

Swimmers can again dive into Whonnock Lake in Maple Ridge

Lake had been closed due to high E. coli counts, which are now back within Fraser Health guidelines

Just in time for a weekend of hot weather, Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake has reopened for swimming.

The City of Maple Ridge reports that the E.coli bacteria count is now within safe guidelines.

The lake was closed for about one week, after water quality tests showed E.coli counts that exceeded parameters from Fraser Health.

READ ALSO: City warns about high E.coli levels in Maple Ridge lake

Possible causes for this high count of fecal indicator bacteria range from algae blooms, excrement from geese, and even pet waste.

The lake is now safe, and the waterfront park there has been consistently upgraded by city hall each year, so it has a dock, picnic areas, a playground, beach volleyball and washroom facilities.

The forecast from Accuweather.com calls for a high of 30 C on Saturday, with some cloudy conditions, and 27 C on Sunday. Monday will offer a reprieve from the heat, with soaking showers in the morning, and highs to 22 C.

READ ALSO: World cycling body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Lakesmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man sues Nelson police and city, alleging assault and wrongful detention
Next story
Bus stolen from Lower Mainland transit centre, man arrested

Just Posted

Rylee Ruppel (left) and Jordyn Ruppel (right) won bronze medals as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Michelle Jones-Ruppel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge sisters win bronze medals at international softball tournament

New funding for the City of Maple Ridge is aimed at keeping youth away from gangs and guns. (Pixabay/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge gets $1.8 million to keep youth from gangs, guns

The BC Games have selected a Maple Ridge woman to be on the board of directors.
Maple Ridge woman named to BC Games board of directors

A 110-hectare wildfire is out of control near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. last Wednesday (July 5). /BC Wildfire Service Photo
IN OUR VIEW: Too dry for carelessness