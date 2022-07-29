Take care with campfires this long weekend warns Maple Ridge fire chief

Currently no campfire ban, but conditions are dry

Maple Ridge fire chief Michael Van Dop is concerned about the dry conditions this long weekend and people lighting campfires. (Mission City Record/Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge fire chief is warning residents about having campfires this long weekend.

There is currently no campfire ban, but Michael Van Dop is concerned about how dry the conditions are.

“It is a little bit later than normal because we had a later freshet and how cold and wet the spring was,” he explained.

“But we are approaching high fire danger rating within the community,”he said, adding that if people are going to have campfires, to be mindful of what they are doing.

Van Dop wants people to follow the outdoor burning regulation that is available at the city’s website and make sure they are in open burning areas. And also make sure they are keeping their fire under control, away from buildings, and have a mode of extinguishing close by.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca/421/Fire-Bylaws.

