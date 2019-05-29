Maple Ridge cannabis lab to combo pot and beer

Tantalus Labs in Whonnock is partnering with Postmark Brewing. (THE NEWS/files)

Tantalus Labs in Maple Ridge is going to partner with Postmark Brewing and Craft Collective Beerworks to create a new, pot-infused beverage.

The companies announced Wednesday they’ll design and develop a line of cannabis drinks with a product launch for some time this year.

“Cannabis users in Canada and beyond, are expected to, one day, access products in age-controlled environments like restaurants and bars. When regulations allow, we will be there,” Tantalus CEO Dan Sutton said in a release. However, the beverage won’t be beer, Sutton added later.

A formal agreement is to be completed in a few months.

“We wanted to partner with a team who puts product quality at the forefront of their brand. Tantalus Labs is a global leader in these core competencies and together we will deliver products that will shift the paradigm of cannabis consumption,” said Steve Thorp, with Postmark Brewing.

Tantalus Labs, located on 272nd Street in east Maple Ridge, said it has designed and built the first federally licensed cannabis-tailored greenhouse of its kind in North America, adding it has committed to developing environmentally sustainable best practices for cannabis growing.



