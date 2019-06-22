Tantalus Labs in Maple Ridge is looking to expands its greenhouse operations. (Contributed)

Tantalus says city holding up expansion

Pot grower says right to farm laws protect it from neighbour complaints

Dan Sutton said delays at city hall could cost his Maple Ridge cannabis operation revenue.

Sutton is the CEO of Tantalus Labs, which operates a Whonnock-based greenhouse. The company is planning to expand from a single greenhouse of 75,000 square feet to two with a total of 120,000 square feet.

Sutton said that was always the plan, outlined to city hall. The operation has been built in three phases, with the third phase being a second greenhouse.

“In 2013 the city was excited to have us. They helped us select the site.”

Former public works manager Frank Quinn advised council on April 2 that neighbours have complained about light, noise and occasional odours from the greenhouses, and the city has asked Tantalus to address those concerns. Council decided at that meeting to ask for a legal opinion before approving the expansion.

Sutton said “right to farm” legislation supersedes the concerns of neighbours, because the greenhouse is in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“This is a farm, and we have farm rights,” he said.

He added city hall should therefore not use neighbour complaints to delay the company’s building permit. A group of residents opposed the grow-op before it was built.

“The reality of farm operations in B.C. is that any installation of impact mitigation measures is entirely voluntary on the part of Tantalus Labs,” added Sutton.

“If this was a dairy farm, we would not be legally obligated to reduce the odour of the cows.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge cannabis lab partners with brewery

He said Tantalus has installed a bio filtration system to reduce odours, which was developed for U.S.-based hog farms, and exceeds Health Canada’s odour control regulations.

He said the company will voluntarily “make the substantial financial investment in reduction of glare and generator noise once our lawful and compliant building permit application has been processed and granted.”

However, he said city can’t unreasonably delay a building permit for a lawful project. Tantalus filed the permit in April, and the company is ready to start building.

“We’re looking for good news any day.”

Staff at city hall are not putting a timeline on the building permit decision.

Municipal engineer David Pollock said the city has asked for a legal opinion about the matter, has obtained it, and said the issue will be before council “in short order.”

Legal issues are generally discussed in closed meetings first, before moving to a public forum, he added. The private meeting has not happened yet.

Pollock did not comment on Sutton’s position that the city cannot delay a building permit.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump faces new sexual assault allegation; he issues denial
Next story
B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Just Posted

Tantalus says city holding up expansion

Pot grower says right to farm laws protect it from neighbour complaints

Celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

And other things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

Along the Fraser: Saying goodbye to an old friend

I’m not sure what Parker will decide for his final resting place.

UPDATE: Maple Ridge man’s kidney donation a success

Both Geoff Dunsire and donor Debi Pearce doing well

Initiative provides mental health for younger kids

Youth Wellness Centre has a new temporary home

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

Most Read