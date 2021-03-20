Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander into the boards during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander into the boards during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Tatar nets shootout winner as Canadiens edge Canucks 5-4

Montreal snaps Vancouver’s four-game win streak

Tomas Tatar put away the shootout winner Saturday and the Montreal Canadiens edged the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-4.

His deft stick handling in tight tricked Canucks netminder Braden Holtby and caused him to bite, allowing the veteran left-winger to score the game winner in the sixth round of the shootout.

Tatar also had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (14-8-9) in regulation, a back-and-forth affair that saw four lead changes.

Nick Suzuki, Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net for Montreal, while Shea Weber and Phillip Danault each tallied a pair of assists.

Canucks captain Bo Horvat had a two-point night with a goal and a helper. Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Tyler Motte also scored for Vancouver (16-16-3), and Quinn Hughes added two assists.

It was a busy night for Holtby, who registered 36 saves in regulation. Carey Price stopped 14-of-18 shots for the Canadiens.

Saturday was the ninth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Montreal won the series with a 6-0-3 record. The Canucks snatched a 3-2 overtime victory from the Canadiens on Friday. Saturday’s result snapped Vancouver’s four-game win streak.

Overtime saw both Holtby and Price make huge stops late to force the shootout.

The Canucks were down 3-2 to start the third period on Saturday but changed their fate quickly.

Twenty-two seconds into the frame, Horvat won an offensive-zone faceoff and the puck slipped out to Hughes at the blue line. The defenceman unleashed a blast and Horvat, stationed at the front of the Habs net, tipped it in for the equalizer.

Motte gave the Canucks the lead 33 seconds later, collecting a pass from Jayce Hawryluk and whipping a shot in past Price.

The Canadiens refused to go quietly, however. Danault won a faceoff midway through the period and Gallagher picked up the puck. He wasted no time in ripping a wrist shot past Holtby to make it 4-4.

READ MORE: Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

READ MORE: Full Canucks coverage here

It was Edmundson who gave the Canadiens an edge heading into the second intermission. His wrist shot from near the blue line sailed in and out of the Vancouver net before Montreal had a chance to celebrate the 3-2 lead. Tatar was waiting at the side of the net to pop in the rebound, just in case.

Tatar had knotted the score at 2-2 earlier in the period with a blast through traffic that sailed over Holtby’s glove.

Montreal came into the second with a 1-0 lead.

Vancouver got on the board just 22 seconds into the frame when Miller sliced a pass to Virtanen from below the goal line and the right-winger fired it past Price from the top of the crease.

Boeser gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead with a power-play strike 8:08 into the period. His one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle beat Price glove side after Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak was called for holding.

It was a power-play goal that opened the scoring for Montreal on Saturday. Vancouver defenceman Tyler Myers was called for holding midway through the first period and the Canadiens capitalized. Suzuki used a Corey Perry screen to send a laser past Holtby for his seventh goal of the season.

Each side was perfect with the man advantage on Saturday, going 1-for-1 on the power play.

The Canadiens will continue their homestand Monday, kicking off a three-game series with the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks will host the Winnipeg Jets the same night.

NOTES: Horvat collected his 300th NHL point, notching an assist on Boeser’s goal. … Canadiens centre Tyler Toffoli missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. Toffoli has been key to Montreal’s offence this season, tallying 27 points (18 goals, nine assists) over 30 games. … Vancouver has placed forwards Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson on long-term injured reserve.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksMontrealNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fans from abroad not allowed to attend Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Just Posted

Chief Grace George with her husband Damian George and Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall unveil new signage at Waterfront Commons Park, which includes Katzie First Nation language. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows unveils new park signs with Katzie language

Chief Grace George says, ‘language is our most original connection to who we are as Katzie people’

Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxillary gift shop. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary donates 30K to hospital foundation

Big contribution provided despite thrift store shutting down; gift shop closed for eight months

There has been a case of COVID-19 at the Thrifty Foods store in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Case of COVID-19 at Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge

Grocery store workers to be among front-line workers vaccinated in April

Kathy McMeeking shared this picture of moss-covered tree found around the Gold Creek campsite in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Forest comes to life with promise of spring

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Paintball is not about violence, it’s a sport that’s fun

Local reader takes offence to views on a proposed new business in Maple Ridge

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Jarrod Bacon is show here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey. (Black Press file photo)
Former gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison, with more stringent conditions

Red Scorpion member, formerly of Abbotsford, had his release suspended in December

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Most Read