Students will soon be taking the Foundational Skills Assessment (FSA), an annual test required by the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Black Press file photo)

Students will soon be taking the Foundational Skills Assessment (FSA), an annual test required by the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Black Press file photo)

Teachers union wants a break from FSA tests during ‘challenging’ year

Maple Ridge Teachers’ Association asks board to help lobby ministry

The Maple Ridge Teachers’ Association is calling for an end to the Foundation Skills Assessment tests, at least for the present year.

“This year, COVID-19 has caused enormous anxiety for students and teachers alike, and taking significant time from an already chaotic year to write these tests just adds further anxiety,” said MRTA president Trevor Takasaki.

The controversial tests have been widely criticized by teachers across the province, who complain the Fraser Institute uses the tests to create rankings of schools. The unions say the agenda-driven rankings tear down the public school system, while making private schools appear to be a better option.

Takasaki said the results of the tests are “utilized in unscrupulous ways” by the Fraser Institute to “malign schools, teachers and students for their own ends, at the expense of education.”

He noted that the methodology used by the Fraser Institute to give each school a ranking from 1-10 has been criticized. He said it would be better for the public education system if the results were kept within the system, for evaluation by local boards and the ministry, and not made public, and they are useful only as “a snapshot” of how students are learning.

The FSA tests have been mandated by the Ministry of Education since 2000, and test students’ knowledge on reading, writing and numeracy. The tests are given to Grade 4 and Grade 7 students.

But Takasaki said this year the tests should not be taken. He is asking the school board for School District 42 to petition the education minister to end the tests in a challenging year, if not permanently.

“We believe that, until the specific results of individual schools and districts are kept confidential, there is significant need to abstain from participating in a highly manipulative and unfairly politicized process that does not add to the overall educational experience for students.”

READ ALSO: BCTF, school boards giving mixed messaging on FSA testing

The annual Fraser Institute school rankings were once widely published in newspapers, but that is happening less in recent years. Takasaki argued a private school, with limited numbers of ESL or special needs students, and where “socio-economic issues are taken off the table,” are bound to post higher scores than inclusive public schools.

He noted private schools are not able staffed by better teachers than are working in the public system.

“Those private schools are hiring the same teachers we have in our system,” said Takasaki.

They do, however, “siphon off” students who come from backgrounds that give them an advantage in the education system.

School Board chair Korleen Carreras said the board would have to discuss the request from the MRTA. She said in 2017 the board did write the education minister saying the district gets limited particpation in FSA testing, “due to the way these results are being used by outside organizations to rate and rank schools.” The letter asked that the results not be reported on a school-by-school basis, but on a district-wide basis.

In recent years, the BCTF and MRTA has encouraged parents to request their children be allowed to opt out of the tests.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Educationmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll
Next story
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Just Posted

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Students will soon be taking the Foundational Skills Assessment (FSA), an annual test required by the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Black Press file photo)
Teachers union wants a break from FSA tests during ‘challenging’ year

Maple Ridge Teachers’ Association asks board to help lobby ministry

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

fd
Mission farmer claims Lougheed Highway ditching causing farms to flood

Ryan Gemser said new ditch upgrades have caused 80% of his field to be flooded

Shelli Kiselycia, owner of Maple Ridge Florist, pulls a receipt during the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish contest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish winners chosen

Seven grand prize packages worth $2,000 each given away

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Bob Young of Osoyoos took this stunning photo of the full moon on Halloween 2020. (File)
2021’s first full moon dubbed the Wolf Moon

Peak brightness is projected for Jan. 28

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Most Read