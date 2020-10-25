Team member at Pitt Meadows Superstore tests positive for COVID-19

The person last worked a shift at the grocery store on Monday, Oct. 19

An employee at the Pitt Meadows Superstore tested positive for COVID-19. (Black Press files)

Loblaws has said a team member at the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19.

They issued the notice on their website on Friday.

The team member last worked at the store – which is located at 19800 Lougheed Hwy – on Monday, October 19.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows pub stays closed after COVID-19 case

Fraser Health has not released a public health notice. The only time such notices are issued is when there is a risk of transmission of the virus, and they are unable to reach all who may have been exposed.

Loblaws and similar companies only keep the notices up online for 14 days, and the personal info of team members is never released.



