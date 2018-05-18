Tear down underway for $10-million renovation of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

One month into year-long process for redoing city’s only indoor pool

They’re a month into the job and so far, good progress is being made on re-doing Maple Ridge’s swimming pool. Facilities operations manager Michael Millward says demolition is taking place in the lobby, changerooms and the pool decks.

The $9-million project involves completely reconstructing the leisure pool to provide a beach entry, lazy river and larger swimming area.

The change rooms will be universal and the lobby will be bigger and brighter. The leaky and old mechanical systems are all being replaced although the competition pool and teach pool largely will be untouched.

While the lobby and aquatics area will be closed during the year-long renovations, the fitness centre, gym and Greg Moore Youth Centre will remain open.

The work will be divided into two parts, $5.5 million for fixing the pools and another $3.5 million for lobby and changeroom improvements.Chandos Construction, out of Burnaby, is doing the project.

The latter amount will have to be borrowed and was among the projects approved in the city’s recent alternative approval process.

“The major components of the mechanical have already been removed. The lobby is under heavy demo and so is the pool deck,” said Millward.

Another improvement are three overhead garage doors that open up to the patio outside, replacing just two double doors. “If it’s a beautiful day, we can roll up the doors and they can go on the patio.”

The extra space will also come in handy during large swim meets.

All of the heating, chlorination and filtering systems will be replaced for the 37-year-old facility.

The city also has started consulting on a new indoor aquatic centre and considered an outdoor pool beside Thomas Haney secondary but no decisions are close.

Maple Ridge has also organized bus transportation so people can visit pools in neighbouring cities.