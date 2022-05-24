Vancouver police officers responded to a street fight outside a nightclub near SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street around 3:30 a.m. May 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police officers responded to a street fight outside a nightclub near SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street around 3:30 a.m. May 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teen fatally stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub

Police responded to street fight at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning

A teen is dead and a young man is in custody after a street fight broke out outside a Vancouver nightclub in the first few hours of Monday (May 23) morning.

The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the area near the intersection of SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street at 3:30 a.m for a large group fight. They found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man, who remains in custody. The department is investigating the incident as Vancouver’s fifth homicide of the year.

“We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened (…) and we need them to call police,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

Anyone with information can reach VPD’s major crime section at 604-717-2500.

Anyone with information can reach VPD's major crime section at 604-717-2500.

