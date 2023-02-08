Ridge Meadows RCMP have money that was found at Canadian Tire. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have money that was found at Canadian Tire. (The News files)

Teen finds cash at Maple Ridge store, turns it over to police

Police praise youth who discovered more than just tires

Ridge Meadows RCMP are appreciative of an honest teen who turned in some cash they found.

According to Cpl. Julie Klaussner, the 13-year-old contacted police after locating a “significant sum of money.” On Friday, Feb. 3, while out shopping with family at the Maple Ridge Canadian Tire store located at 11969 200th St., the youth found the money and contacted police.

The teen indicated to the police officer that it was important to them to locate the rightful owner, as the loss of the money could have an impact to the person.

READ ALSO: Feds quietly backed off while Coastal GasLink pipeline work killed fish in B.C.

“Police are looking to reunite the rightful owner with their cash,” said Klaussner. “The integrity shown by this youth by turning in this money is inspiring.”

Anyone who lost this money is asked to contact Const. Foote at 604-463-6251. Anyone making a claim will be expected to provide specific details about the amount of cash and denominations.

READ ALSO: PODCAST: Dr. David Suzuki will retire this year as host of The Nature of Things

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns
Next story
B.C. man who planned gruesome murders of mom, grandmother gets extended day parole

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP have money that was found at Canadian Tire. (The News files)
Teen finds cash at Maple Ridge store, turns it over to police

Thomas Haney Secondary School will be hosting the Thunderfest winter carnival fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Get a taste of thunder this winter at Maple Ridge school’s carnival fundraiser

Matthew Bueschkens (#9) and Katherine St. Amand (#8) won medals in various alpine skiing events at the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games. (Special Olympics BC/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge athletes earn 5 medals at 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games

Ruth Healy shared a few of her favourite spots around Pitt Meadows with photos. It includes this one, featuring what the local resident describes as “gorgeous scenery on the dikes,” near the Pitt River Bridge – with Pitt River to her left. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Pitt Meadows woman in love with the vistas

Pop-up banner image