Teen finds cash at Maple Ridge store, turns it over to police

Ridge Meadows RCMP have money that was found at Canadian Tire. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are appreciative of an honest teen who turned in some cash they found.

According to Cpl. Julie Klaussner, the 13-year-old contacted police after locating a “significant sum of money.” On Friday, Feb. 3, while out shopping with family at the Maple Ridge Canadian Tire store located at 11969 200th St., the youth found the money and contacted police.

The teen indicated to the police officer that it was important to them to locate the rightful owner, as the loss of the money could have an impact to the person.

“Police are looking to reunite the rightful owner with their cash,” said Klaussner. “The integrity shown by this youth by turning in this money is inspiring.”

Anyone who lost this money is asked to contact Const. Foote at 604-463-6251. Anyone making a claim will be expected to provide specific details about the amount of cash and denominations.