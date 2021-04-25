Teen in critical condition after stabbing on Vancouver’s West Side

One person has been arrested

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A teenage boy is in hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in a Vancouver park on Saturday (April 24).

Police said that officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fight between young people in Almond Park that ended with a youth being stabbed. The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition.

One person has been arrested and police said the investigation is ongoing.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

stabbing