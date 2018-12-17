Teen pepper sprayed after vaping complaint on SkyTrain

Transit police investigating after fight breaks out between Patterson and Joyce-Collingwood stations

Transit police are investigating after passengers were hit with pepper spray on a SkyTrain car.

The incident started at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday when a young man complained to police officers about a group of young people vaping at the Metrotown SkyTrain Station in Burnaby, Sgt. Clint Hampton told Black Press Media.

The group saw the young man speaking with police. Then, the police told the group to stop vaping.

The group and the young man boarded separate cars on an Expo Line, headed towards Waterfront Station. Then, the group switched to the same car as the young man.

“The train car wasn’t equipped with cameras, but we know there was some sort of physical altercation between the [young man] and a female in the group of young people,” Hampton said. “This resulted in the female’s phone being smashed.”

One person from the group pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the young man. A fight broke out, and police were called.

Hampton said police have received “conflicting” versions of the incident, each blaming a different party. But the police say the group of young people first confronted the young man.

The entire fight happened between Patterson and Joyce-Collingwood stations. Both stations have cameras, and police are reviewing footage in hopes of identifying the young man.

No charges were pending, and all those involved were minors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit police at 604-515-8300 or text them at 87 77 77.

