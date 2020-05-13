A teen suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a BC Transit bus and crashing it into a rock wall in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

A 19-year-old who allegedly took a bus for a joyride and ended up crashing into a rock wall has been arrested.

On Wednesday morning, a BC Transit driver returned from his break while parked at Victoria General Hospital to find his bus had been stolen.

Shortly after the driver called police at 6:42 a.m., another call came in notifying officers that a man was seen running from a bus that had just crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near the Barker Road intersection in Greater Victoria.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

READ MORE: RCMP recover stolen vehicles after man spots his truck on the road in Langford

Officers then received a call from a nearby resident in the 2700-block of Herbate Road, stating a man had broken into a home but had run away when the resident approached him.

Police quickly located the suspect and the 19-year-old was placed in police custody.

He was expected to appear in court later that morning.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC TransitWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows property tax payment deadline moved to October 1
Next story
Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Just Posted

Maple Ridge dentist develops project to virtually meet patients

P2PDentist is a secure patient-to-dentist program that provides tools required for dentists

Suspected predators have Albion and Whonnock on guard

Two suspicious incidents reported in east Maple Ridge neighbourhoods have residents alarmed

Registration open for Maple Ridge ‘Town Hall’ on businesses reopening

Event is an opportunity to answer questions businesses may have about reopening

ARMS in Maple Ridge chooses new president

Ken Stewart elected during virtual AGM on April 30

Maple Ridge Mad Hatter’s Foundation inviting people to host their tea party this year

The goal of the Mad Hatter’s Parade and Tea Party is to eliminate the stigma of mental illness

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Most Read