Teen yanked into bushes, sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

Police are looking for witnesses after a teenager was pulled into some bushes and sexually assaulted in East Vancouver.

The 14-year-old girl told police she got off a bus on Kingsway and walked north along Miller Street at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when a stranger grabbed her and pulled into the bushes in Brewers Park just off Commercial Street.

He man sexually assaulted her before running east through the park.

Police are looking for a white man in his late 20s, with a medium build, short brown hair, brown eyes and stubble on his face. He was thought to be wearing a jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage or photos from the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday is asked to call police at 604-717-0602 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Vancouver Police are asking for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a teenaged girl was pulled into a wooded area and sexually assaulted on Tuesday in East Vancouver. https://t.co/vFLasqWpfE #VPD pic.twitter.com/7ApO1Oh8gP — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 29, 2018

Police are especially looking for footage from anyone who drove on Kingsway Avenue south of the park, East 22 Avenue to the north, Welwyn Street to the west, and Victoria Drive to the east.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.