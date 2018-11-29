Teen yanked into bushes, sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

Police looking for photos, videos or dash cam footage

Police are looking for witnesses after a teenager was pulled into some bushes and sexually assaulted in East Vancouver.

The 14-year-old girl told police she got off a bus on Kingsway and walked north along Miller Street at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when a stranger grabbed her and pulled into the bushes in Brewers Park just off Commercial Street.

He man sexually assaulted her before running east through the park.

Police are looking for a white man in his late 20s, with a medium build, short brown hair, brown eyes and stubble on his face. He was thought to be wearing a jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage or photos from the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday is asked to call police at 604-717-0602 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are especially looking for footage from anyone who drove on Kingsway Avenue south of the park, East 22 Avenue to the north, Welwyn Street to the west, and Victoria Drive to the east.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to share gambling revenue with Indigenous communities
Next story
Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows to talk firefighters

Meeting is Monday at city hall, 7-9 p.m.

Alouette Home Start legacy lives on with endowment grant for Maple Ridge Community Foundation

$80,000 endowment grant for youth at risk of homelessness

Maple Ridge women’s prison staffing manager honoured

Gemmill receives exemplary service medal for work at ACCW

Maple Ridge art studio holds unique show for Christmas

Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show runs Dec. 1 and 2

Letter: ‘ICBC’s monopoly comes at a cost’

Eliminate it to ensure best insurance prices.

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the Surrey Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

Teen yanked into bushes, sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

Police looking for photos, videos or dash cam footage

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Most Read