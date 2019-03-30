Teenage girl rescued from bottom of Cascade Falls

Mission Search and Rescue says three girls climbed down, but one couldn’t make it back up

Three teenage girls are safe and sound after an incident at Cascade Falls on Friday afternoon.

Mission Search and Rescue (SAR) first received the report of a young lady stranded at the bottom of Cascades Falls at about 3 p.m. on Friday March 29.

According to Brent Burdeyny, a manager at Mission SAR, three teens climbed down to the bottom of the falls. However, only two of them were able to climb back up. The third could not make it back out, so her friends called for help.

“Mission deployed our team and we also requested Central Fraser Valley and Maple Ridge’s team, especially the rope end of it, to come out and perform quite an intense rope rescue,” said Burdeyny

With the cooperation of the three teams, they were able to safely extract the girl from the bottom of the falls.

There were no injuries to report.

“She was just cold, embarrassed and a little wet,” said Burdeyny, adding the situation “definitely could have been much worse.”

Mission SAR wants to remind people not to travel in out of bounds areas and to always obey the warning signs.