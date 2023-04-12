A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed on a bus in Whalley Tuesday night in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed on a bus in Whalley Tuesday night in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Teenager stabbed on Surrey bus dies in hospital

Boy, 17, stabbed a bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard on Tuesday night

A teenager who was stabbed on a bus in Whalley Tuesday night has died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case. Including this, there have been four homicide cases in Surrey in 2023, involving five victims.

This was the second stabbing on a bus in Surrey this month. The first victim survived.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn, of the Surrey RCMP. said police have no reason to suspect Tuesday’s stabbing was “in any way connected” to a man’s throat being slashed on a route 503 Coast Mountain bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street on April 1. That earlier stabbing resulted in the suspect, Abdul Aziz Kawam, being charged with four terrorism-related offences, with Kawam accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State otherwise known as ISIS.

READ ALSO: Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing

This latest stabbing, at 9:28 p.m. on April 11, happened on a bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. The boy died in hospital.

“Initial information suggests that this was a targeted and isolated incident,” Munn said Wednesday morning.

“At this point in time there have been no arrests made in this investigation.”

Staff Sgt. Brad Essex, of the Surrey RCMP, said “initial indications” are Tuesday’s stabbing is not related to any gang conflict.

Police ask anyone with information to call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

