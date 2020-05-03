Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters put out a fire inside the Circle K convenience store on Departure Bay Road on Saturday night. (Dylan Phillips photo)

Teens set off flare in Nanaimo convenience store, traumatize clerk: RCMP

Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road

A gas station convenience store has been shut down due to fire damage after a shoplifter shot a flare in the direction of a clerk inside.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called out to the fire at the Circle K convenience store on Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive on Saturday just after 9 p.m.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said two teenagers allegedly shoplifted from the store.

“One of them discharged a single-tube flare into the store directly at the clerk, struck merchandise, a fire ignited, caused significant damage, the clerk fled the store,” O’Brien said.

The clerk wasn’t hurt, but was traumatized by the incident, O’Brien said, adding that the store sustained extensive damage to the structure and the merchandise.

Police have accessed surveillance video and have identified the suspects involved as two 16-year-olds, whom they have not yet located. He said a possible charge of mischief endangering life could stem from the incident.

story continues below

Jodi Le Masurier, assistant fire chief, said crews did a great job getting the fire quickly under control and extinguished. She said a fire at a gas station potentially adds risks.

“In those kinds of situations, definitely the incident commander would be aware of the tanks that are close by and would be taking those risks into consideration,” she said.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Thieves manage to steal 25 propane tanks from Nanaimo business

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo resident petitions for $20-per-hour minimum wage for essential workers


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Looser COVID-19 rules mean more activity, but there may be some confusion
Next story
Trudeau says legislation on municipal handgun bans coming

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council conduct bylaw passes three readings

Fourth reading expected May 12

Concerns over Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Improvements Project going before council

Phase one of the engagement process to be discussed

VIDEO: Maple Ridge mayor shares how park ambassadors keep community safe

Park ambassador program is a new initiative introduced during COVID-19 crisis

RCMP cruisers join birthday parade for 10-year-old Maple Ridge boy

Landon Turnbull says it’s the best birthday party he’s ever had

VIDEO: Cameras catch wildlife at Golden Ears since park closed to visitors

B.C. Parks closed on April 8

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

RCMP call for witnesses, video after Coquitlam boy on bike collides with SUV

Police said the boy was in serious condition after the crash but has improved ‘significantly’

Most Read