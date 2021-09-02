Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

It is unclear whether Bell’s services have been restored

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.

All Telus wireless services are fully restored in B.C. and Alberta after some customers reported outages on social media. In an emailed statement, Telus thanked customers for their patience.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” senior communications manager Chelsey Rajzer said.

It is unclear whether or not Bell’s services have been restored.

ORIGINAL:

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

READ MORE: Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaKelownaMobile Phones

Previous story
‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests
Next story
Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

Just Posted

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan announced health care workers in privatized jobs will be brought back in-house. (B.C. government photo)
Privatized Ridge Meadows Hospital workers coming back in-house

Danika and Wesley with their younger sister (centre). (Katie Clunn/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mother wants schools to continue online offerings for French immersion program

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows elected officials not listening to residents

Harry Dhillon, superintendent for School District 42, sent a statement to parents about new COVID-19 procedures in schools this year. (SD42/Special to The News)
Going back to school in the pandemic’s fourth wave