One Agassiz resident successfully fried an egg after an hour of direct sunlight beating on a cast iron skillet during the 2021 heat wave. (Observer File Photo)

Temp records in Agassiz, Hope shatter amid heat wave

Heat wave continues through much of the week

Weather records in Agassiz and Hope were broken over the weekend as a heat wave descends onto the Fraser Valley.

Weather Canada has confirmed two 13-year-old weather records have been broken for Aug. 13. Sunday’s high temps broke Agassiz’s 2010 record by two degrees, breaking the 33.1 C record with a 32.5 C high. In nearby Hope, high temperatures hit 37.8 C on Sunday, breaking a 2010 temperature record by three degrees (the previous record was 34.7 C).

Weather records have been kept in Agassiz since 1889, and in Hope, since 1936.

The heat is expected to continue throughout a significant portion of the week, prompting local officials to open cooling centres throughout the Fraser Valley.

