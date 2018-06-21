Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Another warm day in B.C. resulted in many new temperatures records broken in areas right across the province.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row, following the first heat wave in 2018, that the mercury reached unprecedented levels in certain cities.

The hottest spot in B.C. was the Kamloops area which reached 36.7 C on Wednesday.

A number of other heat records were broken across the province that day:

Abbotsford Area – 31.2

Agassiz Area – 31.1 (tied)

Burns Lake Area – 31.2

Dawson Creek Area – 31.6

Fort Nelson Area – 33.4

Fort st. John Area – 31.5

Gibsons Area – 28.5

Hope Area – 30.9

Kamloops Area – 36.7

Kootenay National Park Area – 32.0

Mackenzie Area – 32.0

Pitt Meadows Area – 32.2

Prince George Area – 30.9

Sechelt Area – 28.5

Squamish Area – 29.7

Yoho National Park Area – 28.4]

Environment Canada issued a weather warning to several regions of the province on Saturday and again on Monday, due to the intense heat.

