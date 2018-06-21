FILE - In (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

  Jun. 21, 2018 7:56 a.m.
  • News

Another warm day in B.C. resulted in many new temperatures records broken in areas right across the province.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row, following the first heat wave in 2018, that the mercury reached unprecedented levels in certain cities.

RELATED: Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

The hottest spot in B.C. was the Kamloops area which reached 36.7 C on Wednesday.

A number of other heat records were broken across the province that day:

  • Abbotsford Area – 31.2
  • Agassiz Area – 31.1 (tied)
  • Burns Lake Area – 31.2
  • Dawson Creek Area – 31.6
  • Fort Nelson Area – 33.4
  • Fort st. John Area – 31.5
  • Gibsons Area – 28.5
  • Hope Area – 30.9
  • Kamloops Area – 36.7
  • Kootenay National Park Area – 32.0
  • Mackenzie Area – 32.0
  • Pitt Meadows Area – 32.2
  • Prince George Area – 30.9
  • Sechelt Area – 28.5
  • Squamish Area – 29.7
  • Yoho National Park Area – 28.4]

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued a weather warning to several regions of the province on Saturday and again on Monday, due to the intense heat.

