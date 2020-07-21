Teresa Frizzel and her golden Labrador Dexter, 9, enjoy a beautiful day along the dike at the north end of 216 Street. Environment Canada predicts mainly sunny weather Tuesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 22 C and 26 C inland. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Temperature to feel like 30 degrees in Ridge Meadows Tuesday

Yesterday, Pitt Meadows recorded a high of 31.7 C

Another sunny day expected in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22 C and 26 C inland, according to Environment Canada.

But with the humidex it can feel as warm as 30 C inland.

Yesterday, temperatures in Pitt Meadows reached 31.7 C, but it was still shy of breaking a record set in 1994 when the temperature reached 37 C.

READ MORE: ‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Average temperatures for this time of year reported by Environment Canada are a high of 22 C and a low of 14 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching a low of 16 C.

Sunrise is 5:29 a.m. and sunset at 9:05 p.m.

