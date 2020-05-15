Tennis, pickleball courts to reopen in Maple Ridge

The City of Maple Ridge is to start reopening some of its park amenities.

In a news release issued Friday, the city said tennis and pickleball courts will reopen immediately, however, players must not share or touch equipment used by others.

“Sanitize and wash your hands during and after play. The City asks people to refrain from entering the court while other players are using the facility, share the space if others are waiting and lastly, not to gather as spectators for matches,” the release states.

Starting after the long weekend, portable washrooms are to be reintroduced in neighbourhood parks and permanent public washroom facilities are to reopen with enhanced cleaning protocols. The city asks residents to practice thorough handwashing and sanitizing if they use the facilities.

A number of recreation facilities will remain closed, including basketball courts, playgrounds, water play parks, Hammond outdoor pool, and the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

Information on facilities that are to reopen and are to remain closed will be published at www.mapleridge.ca/2408.

All community events, festivals, and bookings have been cancelled until the end of August.

“Council is committed to a cautious and measured approach to protect the work citizens have done to flatten the curve,” Mayor Mike Morden said in the release. “As we move through BC’s Restart Plan, we will follow the phased approach directed by public health officials. We understand citizens would like to resume regular activities however, Council and staff ask for patience as we navigate the new normal.”

The release says the city will be eyeing how to deliver safe summer camp programs for July and August. The city is also working with BC Recreation and Parks Administration to ensure there is strong provincewide approach on recreation program.

“Staff will evaluate the conditions and operating model for reopening additional amenities and facilities based on guidelines around the size of gatherings, physical distancing requirements as well as staff and customer safety. These decisions will be made in collaboration with public health experts,” the release notes.