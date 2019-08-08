Test results improve, Whonnock Lake re-opens

Whonnock Lake beach has reopened after water sampling showed that E.coli bacteria levels now meet Fraser Health requirements.

The City of Maple Ridge announced the re-opening on Wednesday on Facebook, saying the beach “is now open for summer fun.” The city put up signs telling people not to go in the water on July 11 after E.coli levels exceeded Fraser Health standards.

Water testing recently increased to twice a week, as recommended by the health authority.

Whonnock Lake Beach was also closed last year for a time, as were several major beaches in Vancouver.

Causes of contamination can include algae blooms, geese or pet waste, or possibly, runoff of contaminated water into the lake following a heavy rain. No sewage flows into the lake.