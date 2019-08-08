Test results improve, Whonnock Lake re-opens

Fraser Health says water now meets standards

Whonnock Lake beach has reopened after water sampling showed that E.coli bacteria levels now meet Fraser Health requirements.

The City of Maple Ridge announced the re-opening on Wednesday on Facebook, saying the beach “is now open for summer fun.” The city put up signs telling people not to go in the water on July 11 after E.coli levels exceeded Fraser Health standards.

Water testing recently increased to twice a week, as recommended by the health authority.

Whonnock Lake Beach was also closed last year for a time, as were several major beaches in Vancouver.

Causes of contamination can include algae blooms, geese or pet waste, or possibly, runoff of contaminated water into the lake following a heavy rain. No sewage flows into the lake.

Previous story
BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver visitors leave calling cards at Maple Ridge stream

Garbage cans overwhelmed on long weekend

Collecting opinions about big Pitt Meadows development

Hearing support for, and opposition to, North Lougheed Study Area

B.C. Day overwhelms river area residents

People enjoy Maple Ridge, but leaving too much trash

Burrards take 3-1 lead in WLA semi-final

Maple Ridge’s Dobbie scores with two seconds left to play

UPDATE: Missing person used transit in Maple Ridge

Search of UBC Research Forest does not turn up missing person

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

VIDEO: RCMP hunt for Lower Mainland stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Langley left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Elderly B.C. driver has ‘too many’ distracted driving tickets

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

Most Read