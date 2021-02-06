Garibaldi school (undated Google Maps image)

Tests find no other UK-variant COVID-19 cases at Garibaldi school in Maple Ridge

Fraser Health reports 87 have been tested

Tests have found no other examples of the more contagious UK variant of COVID-19 at Garibaldi Secondary School in Maple Ridge, the Fraser Health Authority (FHA) said.

A Friday, Feb. 6 update said the FHA continues “to work closely with Garibaldi Secondary School to manage a COVID-19 exposure that occurred on January 18th and 19th.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

The school case was confirmed by Public Health to be the United Kingdom variant, or type, of COVID-19.

“However, Public Health has found no evidence of spread to other staff and students,” the statement said.

“All confirmatory tests for the 87 staff and students tested for COVID-19 came back negative for the virus.”

In a school environment, if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Fraser Health Public Health follows protocol:

Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation.

Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

READ ALSO: B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Fraser Health also announced that two staff members at Mountain View Manor in Delta have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at the site.

Mountain View Manor in Delta is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health. The staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following measures at the site:

· Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Garibaldi school (undated Google Maps image)
