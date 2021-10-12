(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

Thanksgiving long weekend phone delays plague B.C. ambulance service response

E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period a result of call transferring delays

B.C. emergency operators have again experienced delays in answering and processing emergency calls.

A spokesperson from the E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period for calls over the Thanksgiving weekend was the result of delays transferring the calls to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

The agency says, when this happens, people should not hang up but stay on the line until they can be helped.

Paramedics in B.C. have been speaking out about staffing shortages and burnout since the heat wave in June.

In July, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province would be adding more paramedics, dispatchers and ambulances.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

Emergency calls

Previous story
Virtual inclusion dance party for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents happening this October
Next story
VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Just Posted

Megan Kinnee, 19, was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018. (Facebook photo)
Trial underway for man charged in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

Sock Drive. (STORM poster/Special to The News)
Charity drive to keep feet warm organized in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Jonathan Smyth is a BCIT instructor and woodlot manager who has been recognized by the province for his work. (BCIT/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge home to award-winning woodlot

The event will be held via Zoom this year instead of hosting it at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. (Special to The News)
Virtual inclusion dance party for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents happening this October