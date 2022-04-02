The ACT Arts Centre receives thousands in provincial funding for pandemic recovery

The ACT Arts Centre has received $30,000 in funding to help with pandemic recovery. (The News files)

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge is getting thousands in funding from the province, money to help local artists and art organizations recover from the pandemic.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council/ACT Arts Centre will be receiving $30,000 from a Resiliency Supplement Funding Grant.

“Whether it was books, poetry, music, or television and film, the arts helped many of us cope with the challenges brought on over the last few years. These grants will help our arts sector, which is so important to British Columbians, to come back even stronger,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

More than $12.4 million in one-time funding went to the BC Arts Council, which will distribute $7.9 million in resilience supplements to more than 300 organizations across the province currently receiving operating assistance.

Grants will range from $15,000 to $60,000.

Another $4.5 million will be directed by the arts council towards topping up the Arts Impact Grant program – a program that enables applicants to prioritize what activity or activities will provide the greatest and most meaningful impact to their organization, practice, and/or community.

RELATED: Maple Ridge festivals and events missed out on COVID recovery grants

ALSO: Two Maple Ridge organizations receive $5,000 each through Metro Vancouver’s grant

Funding is available to organizations and collectives with an arts and culture mandate and/or offering dedicated arts and culture programming, including non-profit organizations and Indigenous governments and community organizations.

“I am proud of the actions our government has taken in making available this substantial investment in funding for the arts and culture sector,” said Bob D’Eith, parliamentary secretary for arts and film and MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“This funding is vital in setting B.C. up for recovery, and meets the needs of the sector to increase flexibility in grant funding criteria that better reflects the diversity of the arts sector which is a central part of the Arts Impact Grant Program,” he said.

maple ridgePitt Meadows