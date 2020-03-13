Thursday and Friday big shows cancelled at ACT. THE NEWS – files

The ACT cancels shows of more than 250 people during COVID-19 outbreak

Maple Ridge centre following directions from province

The ACT Arts Centre Theatre cancelled Thursday’s and Friday’s (March 12 and 13) performances of Kim’s Convenience, following additional steps announced earlier in the day to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The B.C. government banned Thursday all events with more than 250 people amid growing concerns about the spread of the virus. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement during a daily briefing.

READ MORE: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

The ACT said on its website that ticketholders will be contacted so they can receive full refunds.

“All other ACT Presents performances will be limited to less than 250 attendees, and classes, camps and exhibitions will continue as planned, until further notice,” The ACT said in a posting at 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Prior to the provincial announcement, the theatre had planned to continue as usual with elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures throughout the building, along with installing an increased number of hand sanitizing gel stations.

Signage also asked patrons, visitors, staff, and performers to practise good hygiene – washing hands, covering coughs, and staying home when unwell.

The ACT Arts Centre on its website said it is “monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the flu season, and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our patrons, participants, visitors, volunteers, staff, and the visual and performing arts community.”

It added that it will continue to follow the instructions of Fraser Health Authority to limit gatherings to under 250 attendees.


Coronavirus

