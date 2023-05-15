The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an incident in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an incident in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

The IIO is investigating incident in Maple Ridge

Man was left with serious injuries after altercation with police

An incident in Maple Ridge that left a man with serious injuries is now being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that on May 12, at about 2:34 p.m., plainclothes police officers were conducting a joint operation to address theft and other crimes near the Walmart in Haney Place Mall.

A suspect was identified by police in the parking lot where they tried to place the man under arrest.

An altercation ensued between the police and the suspect during which the man sustained serious injuries. The man’s injuries were not disclosed by the IIO.

The man was then escorted by officers back into the Walmart before police brought him to the Ridge Meadows detachment cells.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP member under IIO investigation after Mission crash

RELATED: IIO investigating man found in medical distress in Maple Ridge jail cells

A medical assessment was then performed and the man was then taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Ridge Meadows RCMP notified the IIO, an independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

An investigation is now underway.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information, dashcam or video of the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to send cancer patients to Bellingham for radiation treatment to curb wait times
Next story
Record temperature recorded for Pitt Meadows as thousands flock to local watering holes

Just Posted

From left, Augustina Secker, 7, Connor Ford, 8, and Rose Secker, 4, bathe in the sun at Rolley Lake on Sunday, May 14. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Record temperature recorded for Pitt Meadows as thousands flock to local watering holes

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an incident in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
The IIO is investigating incident in Maple Ridge

Part of a train caught fire in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Train car fire in Maple Ridge

Rick Laing, who’s been with the Ridge Meadows Search & Rescue team for decades, said the young man trapped up on Golden Ears Mountain Saturday evening was luck to escape uninjured after being caught on the trail after dark, ill-prepared. (Black Press Media files)
Cellphone used to locate hiker in the dark