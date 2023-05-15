The IIO is investigating incident in Maple Ridge

Man was left with serious injuries after altercation with police

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an incident in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

An incident in Maple Ridge that left a man with serious injuries is now being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that on May 12, at about 2:34 p.m., plainclothes police officers were conducting a joint operation to address theft and other crimes near the Walmart in Haney Place Mall.

A suspect was identified by police in the parking lot where they tried to place the man under arrest.

An altercation ensued between the police and the suspect during which the man sustained serious injuries. The man’s injuries were not disclosed by the IIO.

The man was then escorted by officers back into the Walmart before police brought him to the Ridge Meadows detachment cells.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP member under IIO investigation after Mission crash

RELATED: IIO investigating man found in medical distress in Maple Ridge jail cells

A medical assessment was then performed and the man was then taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Ridge Meadows RCMP notified the IIO, an independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

An investigation is now underway.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information, dashcam or video of the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.