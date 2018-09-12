Campfire ban has been cancelled in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

The rain returns, Maple Ridge cancels campfire ban

Cooler weather easing fire conditions

Firefighters and emergency responders, and all of Maple Ridge, can take a breather for a bit.

The ban on campfires in the rural areas of Maple Ridge, has been lifted, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, said Fire and Rescue Chief Howard Exner.

The removal of the ban is consistent with the BC Wildfire Service’s similar action in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, Exner said.

The decision comes after cool weather and steady rains hit the West Coast for the past week, easing forest conditions and giving relief after a long, hot summer filled with smoke from wildfires across B.C. Cooler temperatures and more rain are forecast to continue for the rest of the week.

Campfires are banned permanently in the urban areas of Maple Ridge but are allowed at certain times of the year in the city’s “open to burning area,” in the rural areas.

To determine if you live within the open to burning area, go to the city’s Interactive map.

The fire ban was enacted on July 31.

