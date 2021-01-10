Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The tale of two pandemics: Provincial COVID-19 case numbers suggest growing disparity

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, says that disease activity remains widespread

It was a day of disparity in Canada’s protracted battle against the novel coronavirus, with some provinces recording alarmingly high numbers of infections while at least one province managed to whittle new cases to zero.

Ontario set a new daily record with 3,945 COVID-19 cases today, while neighbouring Quebec’s elevated case load showed little sign of abating with 2,588 new infections.

The country’s lopsided pandemic is evident when comparing those figures with provinces farther east, where Newfoundland and Labrador saw its first new case in several days and Nova Scotia – the most populous province in Atlantic Canada – had none.

In the west, while Saskatchewan had no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in a week, it still had 307 new infections.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, says on Twitter that disease activity remains widespread and the country remains on a path of “continuing resurgence.”

Quebec’s new curfew is perhaps one of the most severe steps taken by a province to curb its rising caseload, though Ontario Premier Doug Ford also warns on Twitter his province will see some “real turbulent waters” over the coming months.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Most Read